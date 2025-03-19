Outrage After Dog-like Animal's severed Head Found In Punjab Momo Factory During Raid; Video Goes Viral

Mohali: The recovery of an animal's head resembling a dog kept at a fridge during a raid in a fast food factory in Mataur village of Punjab's Mohali has evoked an outcry.

The crackdown on unhygienic food production led to the shocking haul of the canine's head. Over complaints from locals, a municipal team raided a momos and roll factory and online videos showed workers preparing momos at a filthy bathroom.

Factory owner absconding

The owner of the factory and all the other people went into hiding after the matter came to light. Facing outcry, the authorities promised strict action in this matter. After the video of the incident went viral, the administration swung into action. After checking, meat samples were also collected by officials from some shops and some shopkeepers were released after being warned.

The matter came to light on Saturday when villagers made a video of the factory and made it viral on social media. After this, the health department officials took notice and raided the factory. Sleuths also destroyed the set-up there. The video footage showed dirty cabbage kept for preparing momos.

Besides, the equipment was kept at a dirty bathroom. According to locals, the food factory has been running in Mohali for the last two years. They said noodles and momos were supplied to Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula from here.