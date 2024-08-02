Out On Bail, Hizbul Mujahideen Militant Involved In 2019 Grenade Attack Goes Missing In Jammu And Kashmir; High Alert Issued

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid the rising terror attacks in Jammu Division Jammu, police have issued an alert in the region after Hizbul Mujahideen militant Yasir Bhat from Kulgam involved in a grenade attack at a bus stand in Jammu in 2019 went missing from his home while being out on bail.

Bhat is accused of being involved in the grenade attack in which two civilians were killed and around 30 others were injured.

Police have put up posters in Jammu at different locations for public information about the Hizbul Mujahideen militant Yasir Ahmad Bhat who hails from Kulgam district of Jammu Kashmir.

According to Police, the wanted militant Yasir Ahmad Bhat had lobbed a grenade on bus stand Jammu in March 2019 in which two civilians were killed and around 30 others were injured.

Shortly after the militant attack, the wanted militant Yasir Bhat was arrested as investigations revealed that the militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen had assigned Yasir to carry out the attack in March 2019.

Later Yasir Bhat was granted bail due to his minor age status at the time of the attack and he was on bail when he went missing from home in Kulgam. Police sources told ETV Bharat that Yasir has joined militant ranks.

After his disappearance and joining with militants the security forces have issued a high alert and launched a manhunt to locate him and prevent any potential threats in Jammu region. The region, which had remained relatively peaceful from 2005 to 2021 after security forces eradicated decades-long militancy, has seen a surge in terror attacks over the past month.

These attacks included an assault on a pilgrim bus, resulting in nine deaths and 40 injuries. Terror activities resurfaced in October 2021 in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri. Some of the deadly attacks, which have now spread to Reasi, Kathua, and Doda, are attributed by the security establishment to efforts by Pakistani handlers to revive terrorism in the region. Since 2021, over 70 people, including 52 security personnel—mostly from the Army—have been killed in terror-related incidents in the Jammu region.