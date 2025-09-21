Out On Bail For Wife's Murder, Man Killed By Neighbouring Couple In Chhattisgarh
The victim, who lived alone in his house, was assaulted by the couple and died on way to the hospital.
Published : September 21, 2025 at 12:06 PM IST
Korba: A man accused of murdering his wife was allegedly beaten to death by a couple in his neighbourhood while he was out on bail in Chhattisgarh's Korba, police said. The accused duo have been arrested by the police.
The deceased has been identified as Shatrughan Chauhan, who was attacked by the couple at his village Sajapani village, under the Urga police station limits.
CSP Korba, Bhushan Ekka, stated that on the night of September 19, the accused Uttara Chauhan and his wife Janaki Chauhan had an argument with Chauhan whom they were embroiled in a dispute with before he went to jail for his wife's murder. The petty argument led to a fight between Chauhan and the couple, who assaulted him leading to grievous injuries to him. Chauhan was brought to the hospital in an injured state, where he succumbed to his injuries, Ekka said. He said that Uttara and Janaki have been arrested on murder charges.
Due to the deceased's criminal record, his children did not live with him. Nikhil Chauhan, the victim's son of the deceased said that he learnt about the assault on his father by his neighbours over phone.
“We immediately informed Dial 112. When we took the father to the hospital, doctors declared him dead”.
An old rivalry between the deceased and the accused family is being cited as the motive for the murder. Nikhil Chauhan, the deceased's son, stated that he lived with his younger brother at his aunt's house while his father lived alone in Sajapani village. He said that his father had a long-standing dispute with the accused couple with the matter also reaching court in the past.
