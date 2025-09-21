ETV Bharat / state

Out On Bail For Wife's Murder, Man Killed By Neighbouring Couple In Chhattisgarh

Korba: A man accused of murdering his wife was allegedly beaten to death by a couple in his neighbourhood while he was out on bail in Chhattisgarh's Korba, police said. The accused duo have been arrested by the police.

The deceased has been identified as Shatrughan Chauhan, who was attacked by the couple at his village Sajapani village, under the Urga police station limits.

CSP Korba, Bhushan Ekka, stated that on the night of September 19, the accused Uttara Chauhan and his wife Janaki Chauhan had an argument with Chauhan whom they were embroiled in a dispute with before he went to jail for his wife's murder. The petty argument led to a fight between Chauhan and the couple, who assaulted him leading to grievous injuries to him. Chauhan was brought to the hospital in an injured state, where he succumbed to his injuries, Ekka said. He said that Uttara and Janaki have been arrested on murder charges.