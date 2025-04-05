ETV Bharat / state

'Our Silence Not Weakness, ' J&K's Ruling MLAs Call For Respecting People's Mandate

Srinagar: For the ‘last time,’ the National Conference (NC) led ruling alliance on Friday warned New Delhi against pushing them to the wall, urging the Centre to respect the mandate of the elected government.

The warning came after a two-hour closed-door meeting of NC legislators and its key allies, including Congress, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and independents. The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah alongside NC president Farooq Abdullah, came amid the brewing standoff with the Raj Bhawan over the transfer of 48 middle-rung officers in Jammu and Kashmir.

The legislators discussed a range of pressing issues, including key restoration of statehood and the Waqf bill, besides the delay in clearance of Business Rules by the Home Ministry.

Addressing a hurried presser after the meeting, National Conference Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, alongside Congress legislator Nizamudin Bhat, said the alliance has passed two resolutions, including opposing the Waqf amendment bill and demanding the central government to respect the people’s democratic mandate.

"This Waqf Bill is against Muslims and minorities in the country. We oppose it,” he said. “Another critical issue was the mandate given by the people of Jammu and Kashmir to the NC-led government. We once again reiterate that the Government of India respects the mandate. It is non-negotiable,” said Sadiq.

The draft rules meant for the demarcation of powers between Raj Bhawan and the elected government have been pending with the Home Ministry since March, with the government expecting these rules to remove the faceoff like the one over the transfer of 48 middle-rung officers this week.

“We are making this appeal for the last time not as a request but as a firm warning. Do not push us to the wall and respect the people’s mandate, which the Prime Minister and Home Minister always praise,” said Sadiq, who is an NC MLA from Srinagar’s Zadibal.