Our Rising Population, Both Challenge And Opportunity, Need Law...: Giriraj Singh

Jodhpur: Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday stressed on the need to enact a law since India has become one of the most populated countries of the world and soon 20 percent of the global population will be in India.

"Today, India is among the most populated countries of the world. This is an opportunity and a challenge for us. In the coming days, about 20 percent of the world's population will be in India," Sharma said after landing at Jodhpur airport today.

Deliberating on the issue, the Union minister said that while 20 percent people will live in India, the country has only four percent land and two and a half percent water. "So, there is a need to bring in a law to combat the situation. The issue should definitely be debated on the streets as well as at the Parliament", he said.

Singh, who is on a two-day visit to the state, further said that Government of India is setting new dimensions of development. The Textile Ministry will leave no stone unturned in Rajasthan as well, he added.

"After agriculture, if there is any sector that provides maximum scope for employment, then it is the textile, handloom and handicraft sector. Jodhpur is a major centre for handicrafts and there are a lot of possibilities here," he said.