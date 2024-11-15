ETV Bharat / state

Our Legacy Is Ram Mandir, SP's Is Linked To Atiq And Mukhtar: Adityanath

Lucknow: In a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said while the nation's heritage is represented by the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the SP's "true legacy" is tied to figures like Khan Mubarak, Atiq Ahmed, and Mukhtar Ansari. The chief minister made the remarks while addressing rallies in Katehari of Ambedkarnagar and Mirzapur's Majhawan assembly constituencies, seeking support for candidates Dharmaraj Nishad and Suchismita Maurya, respectively.

Bypolls to nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled for November 20. Adityanath said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the past 10 years, the nation has made uninterrupted progress in security, poverty alleviation, infrastructure development, and preserving its heritage.

"In contrast, before 2014, the leaders of the opposition alliance played with national security and disrespected our heritage. Today, Ram Lalla has been enshrined in the magnificent Ram temple in Ayodhya, a sight that fills every citizen of the country with pride. This is our heritage, which has been repeatedly insulted by the people of the Samajwadi Party," the chief minister said.

"The Samajwadi Party's true legacy is tied to figures like Khan Mubarak, Atiq Ahmed, and Mukhtar Ansari," he added. Khan Mubarak, Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari were gangsters. Later, Ahmed and Ansari had joined politics. Adityanath also claimed that the SP has strayed from the values and ideals of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia.

He said, "While significant development work is being carried out in the state, our heritage is also being honoured. Though Dr (Ram Manohar) Lohia was born in Ambedkarnagar, the Samajwadi Party has strayed far from the values and ideals upheld by him and Acharya Narendra Dev. This is why they avoid visiting the memorial of Maharaja Suheldev. They fear that doing so might alienate their Muslim vote bank."

The rallies were attended by several ministers, including Swatantra Dev Singh, Om Prakash Rajbhar, Sanjay Nishad, Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu, and Legislative Council member Dhamendra Singh. While addressing the poll rally in Katehari, CM Adityanath highlighted the achievements of the NDA government in honouring heritage and promoting development.

He mentioned the grand memorial of Maharaja Suheldev in Bahraich, built to commemorate one of India's great warriors. Additionally, a 56-foot-high statue symbolizing the friendship between Lord Ram and Nishadraj has been installed in Shringaverpur, reflecting the government's respect for cultural traditions, he said.