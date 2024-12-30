Our Govt Running Various Schemes For Youths, Women, Farmers: CM Bhajanlal

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has said that the aim of the schemes run by the state government is to provide relief to the last person of the society and ensure their upliftment and welfare. He said the state government is running various schemes for the welfare of the youth, women, farmers and workers. The MLAs should connect and communicate with the people of their area, so that these sections can get the benefits of these public welfare schemes, he said.

Sharma was addressing a meeting organised with the MLAs of Ajmer and Bikaner divisions at his official residence on Monday regarding the implementation of the announcements made in the budget 2024-25.

In a statement, he said that the implementation of every announcement made in the budget should be ensured on the ground, so that the public can get relief. He said that the budgetary announcements are being implemented timely and effectively to achieve the target of Developed Rajasthan-2047.

He said that all the MLAs should hold regular meetings with the administration in their districts, so that regular monitoring of budgetary announcements can be ensured. He said, "In the last one year of our government's tenure, various work have been done, including revised PKC-ERCP, Yamuna Water Agreement, government jobs to the youth, Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit."

He said that Rajasthan is hosting 'Khelo India' in 2026 and called for starting the preparations for the event. Sharma told the MLAs to hold regular meetings with the district collector to implement the MoUs signed under the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit in their area.

Union Forest and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav said that the speed with which the Rajasthan government is moving ahead in the implementation of each scheme is commendable. He said that the ERCP will prove to be a milestone for Rajasthan in the future.