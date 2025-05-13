Hyderabad: OU Scientists Develop Affordable Kit To Detect Sepsis In Just 30 Minutes

Hyderabad: In a breakthrough that could save many lives, the Department of Microbiology, Osmania University, has developed a low-cost diagnostic kit to detect sepsis in its early stages, well before it turns fatal.

A team of scientists, led by Professor Sandeepta Burgula and her research scholars M.V.S. Sandhya and Ramesh Kande, developed a rapid testing kit that delivers results within 30 minutes as against conventional tests which take 24 hours to 48 hours. The kit costs only ₹300, and it could be a game-changer for critical care across India.

The Silent Killer in Hospitals

A life-threatening complication from infections, Sepsis is one of the most underdiagnosed and deadly conditions in hospitals. It occurs when the body’s response to infection causes widespread inflammation, leading to organ failure. According to the researchers, over 22 lakh people die every year in India due to sepsis, and 1 in every 6 ICU patients is affected by it.

Symptoms include breathing difficulties, sudden drop in pulse, and even death from minor injuries like nail or needle piercings if sepsis sets in. Lack of timely diagnosis is a major factor contributing to the rising number of deaths, the team observed through extensive data analysis.

Innovation Recognized Globally

The Osmania University team’s test uses gold nanoparticles and advanced micromaterials to test the serum in the blood, detecting early-stage sepsis indicators with high accuracy. This innovation was recently presented at the Biological, Clinical, and Chemical Conference held in Malaysia on May 7, where Professor Sandeepta received the Best Female Inventor Award.

The research opens the door for affordable sepsis detection in government and private hospitals, especially in rural and semi-urban areas where diagnostic infrastructure is limited.