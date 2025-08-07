ETV Bharat / state

Otters To Return To Delhi Zoo After Nearly Two Decades

New Delhi: After a wait of nearly 20 years, otters would be brought to Delhi from Surat Zoo in Gujarat. In the second week of August, a pair of smooth-coated otters will be brought from Surat, and in return, Delhi Zoo will provide two pairs of Sangai deer to Surat Zoo.

Delhi Zoo Director Dr. Sanjit Kumar said that efforts were being made to bring back this species since the death of the last otter in Delhi Zoo in 2004. “This is not just the return of a species, but it is a big step towards preserving and enriching the biodiversity of the zoo,” he said. More than 80 Sangai deer are currently present in Delhi Zoo, which is the highest in the country. This wildlife exchange was planned for March 2025.

Under this exchange, an expert team from Delhi went to Surat, where they thoroughly inspected the maintenance of otters, their enclosures, and the condition of their habitat.

However, due to the heat and unfavourable weather of March-April, the process was postponed. Currently, in view of the favourable weather, all preparations will be completed to complete the exchange in the second week of August.