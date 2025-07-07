Rajasthan Minister Condemns Assault On Individual From State In Mumbai, Seeks Stringent Action Against Culprits

Sirohi: Minister of State for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Otaram Dewasi termed the assault on migrants from Rajasthan at Bhayander in Mumbai as 'serious and worrying' and urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure stringent action is taken against the culprits.

Dewasi, in a letter to Fadnavis stated a person of Rajasthani origin was beaten and mistreated only because he could not converse in Marathi. "This is not only inhuman and unconstitutional, but is also hurts the unity and linguistic harmony of the country," he said.

Dewasi said after this incident, many Rajasthani citizens residing in Maharashtra have expressed their concern, pain and feeling of insecurity by calling him. He said people from Rajasthan have been playing an active role in business, industry, service and social harmony in Maharashtra for the last several decades.

Dewasi said the incident was not just related to a single individual, but is related to the dignity of the entire migrant community. He hoped the Maharashtra government will take decisive steps soon to ensure that migrants' security, dignity and rights are ensured.

Dewasi sought fair, transparent and quick investigation of the incident along with stringent action against the culprits. "Effective steps should be taken for the safety, dignity and rights of migrants residing in Maharashtra. He said special guidelines should be issued to the administration to prevent any discrimination based on language.