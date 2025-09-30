ETV Bharat / state

Ostracised Over Dispute: Chhattisgarh Family Endures Village Boycott And Fines

Dhamtari: A family in Dargahan village of Dhamtari district in Chhattisgarh has become the target of a severe social boycott. The family, consisting of 16 members, is facing isolation after influential villagers allegedly cut off their traditional hookah water supply and imposed punitive fines based on what the family claims are baseless allegations.

According to Devkaran Sahu, the head of the family, the ordeal began six months ago when he was accused of using abusive language during a village meeting. Following this, village leaders fined him 10,000 rupees.

The pressure escalated 22 days ago, when another village meeting again demanded he pay the fine. Sahu affirmed his innocence and said that he asked village authorities for a written explanation and a receipt for any payment. But his requests were refused.

"The villagers don't interact with our family. Even if we need labourers for work, we can't find anyone. Those who agree to work demand exorbitant fees. Why should we pay a fine when we haven't done anything wrong? We've visited the district administration's offices numerous times, but have not received any help," said Sahu.