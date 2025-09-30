Ostracised Over Dispute: Chhattisgarh Family Endures Village Boycott And Fines
The family has been denied basic goods from local shopkeepers and has struggled to hire agricultural labourers.
Published : September 30, 2025 at 2:23 PM IST
Dhamtari: A family in Dargahan village of Dhamtari district in Chhattisgarh has become the target of a severe social boycott. The family, consisting of 16 members, is facing isolation after influential villagers allegedly cut off their traditional hookah water supply and imposed punitive fines based on what the family claims are baseless allegations.
According to Devkaran Sahu, the head of the family, the ordeal began six months ago when he was accused of using abusive language during a village meeting. Following this, village leaders fined him 10,000 rupees.
The pressure escalated 22 days ago, when another village meeting again demanded he pay the fine. Sahu affirmed his innocence and said that he asked village authorities for a written explanation and a receipt for any payment. But his requests were refused.
"The villagers don't interact with our family. Even if we need labourers for work, we can't find anyone. Those who agree to work demand exorbitant fees. Why should we pay a fine when we haven't done anything wrong? We've visited the district administration's offices numerous times, but have not received any help," said Sahu.
The boycott has extended beyond social interactions. Sahu alleges that anyone in the village caught communicating with his family is threatened with a fine of 5,000 rupees. The family has also been denied basic goods from local shopkeepers and has struggled to hire agricultural labourers, causing significant hardship.
The family approached the District Collector to file a formal complaint seeking the administration’s intervention. Deputy Collector Pawan Kumar Premi said that an investigation has been launched, stating, "If there is any such case, we will take the strictest possible action. The entire matter will be thoroughly investigated."
Community leaders have reportedly refused to put any accusations in writing, further complicating the family's quest for justice. As the investigation proceeds, the Sahu family continues to appeal for administrative intervention to end their isolation and restore their rights within the village.
