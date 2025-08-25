Osmania University Will Be Another Oxford: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Fierce Address to Students

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday delivered a fierce speech at Osmania University (OU), making him the first CM to speak at the institution since the formation of the state. He made several promises and political remarks, besides calling for youth empowerment.

Reddy assured students that their concerns would be addressed without hesitation. He also promised to develop Osmania University to the level of the University of Oxford, London. “I am ready to develop Osmania University to the level of Oxford. Prepare necessary plans to provide all facilities. Form a committee with experts for this and provide funds,” he said.

The CM promised to return to OU for an open meeting at the Arts College, asking students not to allow police intervention. “If students have doubts, I will clear them. If there are any problems, tell me. I will solve everything,” he promised, urging students to oppose those who ignore their welfare. Reddy also declared that he would only continue as CM with the blessings of the people.

On education and employment, the CM stressed that quality education is the only way to transform society. “Education is the only solution to everything. That is why I appointed vice-chancellors as a social responsibility. We have already provided appointment documents to 60,000 people,” he noted. He also admitted that while the government lacks land to distribute, it is committed to strengthening the education sector.

The chief minister praised the university’s legacy, recalling its role in the Telangana movement and the many leaders it produced, including P.V. Narasimha Rao, Chenna Reddy, and Jaipal Reddy. “Osmania University is not just an institution; it is synonymous with Telangana. It gave the movement its strength and produced IAS and IPS officers who shaped the state and nation,” he said.

He criticised previous governments for weakening the OU in a “conspiratorial manner” and warned against the rising menace of drugs. “Schools and colleges are being harassed by marijuana. Ganja and drugs have spread in society,” he cautioned.

Reddy also reiterated support for Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) chief M. Kodandaram. “We will go to the Supreme Court and make Kodandaram an MLC; he will become MLC again in 15 days,” he remarked, while taking a swipe at political rivals, saying, “Father and son will be the presidents of the lying society.”

Osmania University Will Be Another Oxford: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Fierce Address to Students (X/@revanth_anumula)

As part of his visit, the CM inaugurated newly constructed buildings worth Rs 90 crore, including Dundubhi and Bhima hostels, and laid the foundation stone for a digital library and modern reading room. An additional Rs 10 crore has been allocated from the Tribal Welfare Department for hostel facilities.

Minister Adluri Laxman, Vem Narender Reddy, TJS chief Kodandaram, and OU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kumar Molugaram were among those present.