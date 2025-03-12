ETV Bharat / state

Osmania University Hostel Inmates Protest After Finding 'Razor Blade' In Dinner

A committee has been constituted to probe the incident when razor blade was found in meal served for dinner in the Osmania University hostel mess.

An aerial view Osmania University.
An aerial view Osmania University. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 12, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Hyderabad: A group of students of the Osmania University (OU) here held a protest after allegedly discovering a razor blade in a curry served at their hostel mess, prompting the varsity authorities to form a committee to investigate the matter. The students from the New Godavari hostel gathered on the campus on Tuesday night with the food container and demanded justice.

They insisted that the OU Vice Chancellor address their concerns over the issue. According to the students, a razor blade was found in the meal served for dinner in the hostel mess. A committee has been constituted to look into the incident, an OU official told PTI on Wednesday.

An ABVP leader claimed that worms, broken bangle pieces and thread were found in the curries served to the students. Mess workers had earlier assured the students that such incidents would not recur, but the issue persists. Despite repeated complaints, he alleged that university officials had not taken any concrete action.

The protesters symbolically carried a curry vessel during their demonstration.

OSMANIA UNIVERSITY STUDENTS PROTEST

