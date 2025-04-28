Osmania Hospital Docs Perform Critical Intestine Transplantation Surgery, A First Such Feat At Govt Facility

Hyderabad: The doctors at the Osmania Government General Hospital in Hyderabad saved the life of a 40-year-old patient through the successful completion of a critical intestine surgery—a feat which doctors of no other government hospital doctors have ever achieved.

Giving details, Dr Madhusudhan, head of the Surgical Gastroenterology Department at Osmania Hospital, said, "Our doctors have performed an intestine transplantation procedure, which no other government hospital including Delhi AIIMS doctors could perform."

He continued, "A 40-year-old man had his small intestine destroyed and had to have it removed at a private hospital in Hyderabad. As a result, the victim was unable to drink or eat anything, lost weight day by day, and his health deteriorated due to dehydration. The patient even struggled to breathe with only IV fluids. The victim's family members went to AIIMS in Delhi as the patient was in a situation where a small intestine transplant could save his life. When the treatment did not succeed, they finally contacted me."

Despite the criticality involved in the surgery, the medical team stepped forward. The small intestine was safely removed from the brain-dead man and a team of Osmania doctors transplanted it to the victim.

On April 19, the organ transplant was completed after about 12 hours of hard work. Considering that there was a risk of infection even after being admitted to the ICU after surgery, the patient's health condition was continuously monitored and care measures were taken in the highly sterilised operation theatre.

Doctors said that the victim has been slowly recovering after taking liquid food for the past two to three days. Doctors revealed that so far, only about six cases of small intestine transplant surgeries have been performed across the country, and that this treatment was successfully performed for the first time in a government hospital in the entire country, in Osmania.