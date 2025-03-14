ETV Bharat / state

Orthodox Faction Opposes Visit Of State Delegation For Installation Of Catholicos

Kottayam: The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC) on Thursday opposed the Kerala government’s decision to send a seven-member delegation to Lebanon for the consecration of Metropolitan Joseph Mor Gregorios as Catholicos of the Jacobite Syrian Church.

The Patriarch of Antioch, during his visit to Kerala last December, announced that Mor Gregorios is likely to become the next Catholicos and head of the Jacobite Syrian Church in India, as the appointment has been recommended by all the churches.

The installation ceremony will be held in Lebanon on March 25. Addressing reporters in Kottayam, MOSC Kottayam Diocesan Metropolitan Yuhanon Mar Dioscoros criticised the move, stating that Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II, head of the universal Syrian Orthodox Church, was conducting an installation ceremony that contradicts the fundamentals of the Malankara Church.

"This is an attempt to establish a parallel administration, and it is unacceptable that seven individuals, including the Law Minister, are travelling abroad at the government's expense to endorse it," he said.

Both Orthodox and Jacobite factions of the Syrian Malankara Church have been at loggerheads over various issues, including the control of churches and other institutions.

Describing the decision as a blatant affront to democratic values, the Metropolitan accused the ruling government of disregarding constitutional principles.