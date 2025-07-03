ETV Bharat / state

Orissa High Court Upholds Maternity Leave For Contractual Employees

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has ruled that a woman contractual employee cannot be denied maternity leave. The court emphasised that all women are equal and that every woman has the same responsibilities. Women on contract also have responsibilities toward their children, the court observed.

Earlier, a single bench of the High Court had heard the case and, on August 30, 2022, ordered that maternity leave be granted to women employees. Challenging this verdict, the state government filed a writ appeal before a two-judge bench. After hearing the matter, the court upheld the decision of the single bench.

The division bench, comprising Justice Dikshit Krishna Shripada and Justice Mrugank Shekhar Sahoo, clarified in its verdict that women on contract are eligible for maternity leave. The court said that a woman needs to be vigilant and careful in every aspect, from the time of pregnancy to childbirth.

Lawyers said that this important verdict given by the High Court is a landmark verdict. The case involved a female contractual employee of the Health and Family Welfare Department who had applied for maternity leave from August 2016 to February 2017. However, since she was a contractual employee, her leave application was rejected. She then approached the High Court.