ETV Bharat / state

Orissa High Court Seeks Urgent Action on Rising Elephant Deaths by Electrocution

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has taken a stern view of the alarming rise in elephant deaths across the state, particularly those caused by electrocution. Acting on a suo motu public interest petition on Tuesday, a division bench headed by Chief Justice CS Singh has directed the state Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) to submit a comprehensive action plan within 10 days to mitigate the crisis.

Adjudicating over the petition, the court emphasised the need for immediate and effective measures to protect elephants, whose deaths have continued unabated. The PCCF informed the High Court that since 2020, as many as 85 elephants have died due to electrocution, with three such fatalities reported recently in the Sambalpur Nakati Deularange.

The High Court has also instructed the PCCF to prepare a separate action plan in consultation with the power distribution company (TPCODL) to prevent further incidents. The High Court expressed deep concern over the lack of progress in addressing the issue. It has sought detailed responses from the state government on the deaths and their causes since 2020, while also inquiring about steps taken to prevent such tragedies. During the hearing, the Joint Task Force (JTF) informed the court that in the past two months alone, 18 elephants and 20 people died, emphasising the urgency of a unified action plan.

The JTF also highlighted the need to enhance compensation for victims of human-elephant conflict, proposing an increase from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh, to be disbursed within 40 days of an incident. On the issue of elephant corridors, the High Court was briefed that 14 corridors have been identified, of which four have been notified.