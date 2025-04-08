Orissa High Court Puts Interim Hold On NHRC Actions Against KIIT

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday temporarily put a hold on the proceedings initiated by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against KIIT University of Bhubaneswar in connection with the alleged suicide of a Nepali student on the campus last month.

The decision came during the hearing of a writ petition filed by KIIT University, in which a single-judge bench led by Justice Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi ruled that no coercive action shall be taken against the university until further orders. The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for April 29.

In a significant development, the Court also issued notices to all parties involved, including the NHRC, and directed them to submit their replies within three weeks. KIIT University, in its petition, argued that while the NHRC had taken suo motu cognizance of the student's death reported on March 3, it proceeded to issue directions on March 27 without notifying or seeking a response from the institution.

The NHRC had also instructed the Khurda District Collector and the Twin City Police Commissioner to furnish an action taken report. KIIT contended that this move violated the principles of natural justice, as the university was not allowed to present its side. The High Court, acknowledging the procedural lapse raised by the petitioner said that no one should be condemned unheard ‘audi alteram partem’, accepted the writ and stayed the NHRC’s ongoing proceedings until the next date of hearing. The case has drawn widespread public and media attention due to the sensitive nature of the incident and the involvement of human rights oversight.