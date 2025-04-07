ETV Bharat / state

Orissa HC Relief For IAS Officer, Family Extended Till May 5

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Monday once again extended its interim protection for beleaguered senior IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi and his family from any “coercive action” by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) till May 5 of this year.

The single-judge Bench of Justice S K Panigrahi, adjudicating over the writ petitions filed by Sethi and his family, for the second time on Monday extended the protection it had granted to the petitioners on February 25. This was extended for the first time on March 4.

The High Court granted protection to Sethi, his wife, and his daughter in connection with Sethi’s alleged link with a senior officer of a Central Public Sector Unit (PSU), who was arrested in December 2024 for a Rs 10-lakh bribery case.