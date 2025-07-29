ETV Bharat / state

Orissa HC Rejects Advance Bail Plea Of Senior IAS Officer Bishnupada Sethi

Cuttack: Trouble mounted for suspended senior IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi, booked by the CBI in a corruption case, after the Orissa High Court rejected his anticipatory bail application on Monday.

“Considering that the Petitioner is a Senior Officer in the rank of Indian Administrative Service, this Court finds force in the submission of the learned counsel for the CBI that his interrogation being ‘ensconced’ by an order of anticipatory bail would be a fruitless exercise in the light of the materials unearthed,” said the HC order passed by Justice V Narasingh.

“It is often said that the power of corruption is like a shadow; it follows those who wield power. The Petitioner undoubtedly has the power of being a senior official of the Indian Administrative Service.

On a conspectus of materials on record, whether corruption is his shadow merits a probe unhindered and unimpeded by the exceptional remedy of pre-arrest bail,” the order said, rejecting the advance bail application of Sethi.