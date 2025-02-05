Orissa HC Directs For Premature Withdrawal From FD For Urgent Health Need

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to release prematurely Rs 25 lakh from a fixed deposit account to a petitioner in urgent need of a liver transplant.

The petitioner Samir Ranjan Patel of Sundargarh district, seeking access to compensation funds awarded in a land acquisition case, had approached the High Court. The Supreme Court had earlier mandated that 50% of the compensation be kept in a fixed deposit for at least five years and the fixed deposit was made in the year 2023.

New Delhi-based senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, informed the court that the petitioner suffers from Decompensated Chronic Liver Disease with Portal Hypertension and Grade-3 Esophageal Varices and requires immediate surgery.

The patient has already received immunosuppressant medication and needs to make an upfront payment to Pushpawati Singhania Research Institute (PSRI) Multispecialty Hospital, New Delhi. Bhushan was assisted by High Court lawyer Sagarika Sahoo.

During the hearing, the bank's counsel, D.K. Mohapatra, argued that the release of funds required consent from the Additional District Magistrate (R&R), Sundargarh, and the Deputy General Manager, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, who had initially deposited the money. However, Justice S.K. Panigrahi ruled that once the amount is transferred to the petitioner's account, no additional consent is required.

The court directed SBI's Balinga Branch in Basundhara, Sundargarh, to immediately release the amount upon presentation of an authenticated copy of the court order.