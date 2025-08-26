ETV Bharat / state

Orissa HC Cracks Whip On Civic Lapses Ahead Of Festive Season

Division bench of Orissa High Court has ordered increased presence of police personnel, surveillance and community engagement to ensure public safety during the festivities.

Orissa HC Cracks Whip On Civic Lapses Ahead Of Festive Season
File photo of Orissa High Court (IANS)
By Pradip Kumar Das

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday ordered a host of measures to ensure a safe and disciplined festive season in Cuttack, beginning with Ganesh Puja on August 27.

A division bench of Justices S K Sahoo and V Narasingh has directed strict checks on pandals blocking roads, unsafe gates, noise and air pollution, poor road conditions and non-functional streetlights. Authorities must also curb adulterated food, waste mismanagement, forced donations and criminal activities, it stated while asking respective agencies to file compliance affidavits.

No Pandals on Roads, Unsafe Gates Banned

The bench reiterated its earlier warning against construction of pandals and bamboo structures on public roads and footpaths, obstructing traffic movement and endangering safety.

Recalling last year’s collapse of an electronic welcome gate near Badambadi, the court directed puja committees to strictly adhere to safety norms, ensure structural stability and obtain prior permissions before erecting gates or decorative arches.

Strict Monitoring of Noise, Pollution, Traffic

Taking a serious note of noise levels from DJs and firecrackers, the bench ordered that decibel limits must not exceed 65 dB. It emphasised that public health, particularly of children and the elderly, should not be compromised. Traffic management, crowd control and real-time coordination have been declared mandatory with deployment of security personnel and use of barricades and signages.

Poor Roads, Damaged Lights Under Fire

Coming down heavily on the road condition, the court observed that Cuttack’s arterial stretches remain “pothole-ridden and dangerous,” reflecting “shoddy work and lack of accountability.” It has called for immediate repair of festival routes and warned of action against errant contractors.

Similarly, the court has demanded urgent repair of non-functional streetlights, linking dark stretches to rising crime
and citizen insecurity.

Focus on Food Safety, Waste Management

Authorities were asked to intensify raids against adulterated food, especially sweets, and to use mobile testing labs during the festive season.

The bench also directed Cuttack Municipal Corporation to ensure effective waste management through dedicated clean-up teams, recycling bins and public awareness campaigns to maintain cleanliness across puja sites.

Zero Tolerance for Extortion, Crime, Fire Hazards

The court has warned of strict action against forced donations, extortion on highways and other criminal activities by anti-social elements during the festive season. It ordered increased police presence, surveillance and community engagement to ensure public safety.

Fire safety norms in pandals must be rigorously enforced with extinguishers, safe wiring and emergency exits made compulsory.

