ETV Bharat / state

Orissa HC Acquits 67-Year-Old Man Over 25 Years After His Conviction In Murder Case

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court acquitted a 67-year-old man convicted for the murder of his adoptive parents nearly 25 years back.

The Khurda Sessions Court had convicted Prasanta Kumar Sahoo for the murder of his adoptive parents back in 2000. However, a bench of the High Court comprising Justice SK Sahoo and CR Dash termed the conviction as based on conjecture rather than conclusive evidence.

The bench set aside Sahoo's conviction under sections 302 and 201 of the IPC for the alleged murder of Jadu Sahu and his wife Pitei at Banchhara village under Jatni police limits on the night of August 13, 1996.

The deceased couple, who were childless, had legally adopted Sahoo in 1993. Sahoo was 36 years old then. However, Sahoo's relationship with his adoptive parents soured after he deserted his first wife and brought home his second wife, Santilata, against their wishes, leading to frequent quarrels over property ownership.

The prosecution alleged that on the night of “Chitalagi Amabasya,” Prasanta and Santilata murdered the couple in their bedroom and later misled police by filing a false FIR blaming domestic strife between the deceased.