Orhan Awatramani Aka Orry Among 8 Booked For Consuming Liquor Near Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine In Jammu Kashmir

Jammu: Police in Katra have filed a First Information Report (FIR No. 72/25) against eight individuals, including social media influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, for allegedly consuming alcohol inside a hotel near the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, violating local prohibitions. The incident has sparked stern warnings from authorities about maintaining the sanctity of religious sites.

A police spokesperson said that the accused—identified as Orhan Awatramani, Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Ritick Singh, Rashi Dutta, Rakshita Bhogal, Shagun Kohli, and Anastasila Arzamaskina—were staying at a hotel in Katra when they reportedly consumed alcohol within the Cottage Suite premises. Hotel staff had explicitly informed the group that alcohol and non-vegetarian food are strictly prohibited on the property, given its proximity to the Vaishnodevi pilgrimage, a site revered by millions of devotees annually.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, Paramvir Singh (JKPS), underscored a zero-tolerance stance, the police spokesperson added.

“There is no place for those who disregard the law or disrespect the sentiments of the faithful. Such acts, especially involving alcohol or drugs in sacred spaces, will be met with strict legal action.” The police spokesperson confirmed that a special team led by SP Katra, SDPO Katra, and SHO Katra has been mobilized to investigate and apprehend the accused.

The FIR was lodged after hotel management alerted authorities to the violation.

The police spokesperson said that the pilgrimage town’s regulations, which ban alcohol and non-vegetarian items in designated areas, are enforced to preserve communal harmony and religious reverence. “We will deal with such offenses with an iron fist to deter future misconduct,” he added.