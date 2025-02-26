Order To Lay Off Temporary Staff Can't Be Modified: Madras HC Tells Tamil Nadu Govt

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday stayed the order to lay off temporary employees appointed after November 2020. It stated that the order cannot be modified but asked the Tamil Nadu government to seek relief through revision petition.

Satya, who was appointed as a computer assistant in the rural development department of Ariyalur district in 1997 on contractual basis had filed a case in the Madras High Court seeking regularisation of his job.

The high court heard the case and ordered the state government to consider the petitioner's request and take a decision within 12 weeks. However, the rural development department had filed an appeal against this order.

On February 25, R. Subramanian and G.Arulmurugan bench ordered to dismiss all temporary staff who were appointed after November 2020 and directed the Tamil Nadu government to take disciplinary action against those who appointed temporary employees.

Further, the bench directed the state government to file a report on March 17 regarding the dismissal of the temporary employees. After this, state government approached the court to modify this order.

The case was listed for hearing on February 26 on the request of the state government. The judges who heard the case today said that they cannot modify the order issued to dismiss the temporary employees. They said that the state can file a revision petition and get relief.