Delhi Court's Order On Jailed MP Er Rashid's Bail Plea Expected Today

New Delhi: A Delhi court is expected to pass its order on Wednesday on the regular bail plea of jailed Lok Sabha MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, who is currently under trial for a case related to terror financing.

On August 27, the court of Additional Sessions Judge reserved its order in the case after hearing the arguments on Rashid's bail application. Earlier, the court also issued a notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). In July, the court also directed Rashid's release on custodial parole for two hours to take oath as a Lok Sabha member after he won the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat in Parliamentary Elections held earlier this year.

Rashid defeated the National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, by about one lakh votes. He has been lodged in Tihar Jail even since the NIA arrested him in 2016.

Know about terror funding case

On March 16, 2022, the Patiala court ordered Rashid's arrest in a terror funding case. Besides him, the arrest warrant was issued against many other accused including top militant commanders and separatist leaders.

Hafiz Saeed, Syed Salahuddin, Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah and Masrat Alam, Zahoor Ahmed Watali, Bitta Karate, Aftab Ahmed Shah, Avtar Ahmed Shah, Naeem Khan, Bashir Ahmed Butt were among the accused. They were accused of transacting money through Hawala and other channels to support terrorist activities in the valley to create tension.

According to NIA, organizations like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), JKLF, and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), carried out attacks and violence on civilians and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir with the help of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.

After receiving this information from the Home Ministry, NIA registered a case under sections 120B, 121, 121A of the Indian Penal Code and sections 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 38, 39 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).