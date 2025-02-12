Parents Day In Rajasthan Schools On February 14

Bikaner: Parents Day will be celebrated across all schools of Rajasthan on February 14.

The State's Education Department has taken the decision to connect students to the culture of India on Valentine's Day. All joint directors and district education officers were issued a directive in this regard by Director of Primary Education Sitaram Jat. Although no special guidelines have been mentioned in the order, it has been clarified that events must be organised in schools to celebrate the day in a dignified manner.

Bikaner's Chief District Education Officer Mahendra Kumar Sharma said that the day will be celebrated during the morning assembly in schools. On the occasion, vital facts including the responsibilities of children towards their parents will be explained. This apart, a meeting will be organised between parents and their wards to facilitate better communication. The primary objective of the initiative is to introduce children to Indian culture and family values, he said.

The previous BJP Government in Rajasthan had introduced 'Matr Pitra Pujan Diwas' - a day dedicated to parents - in the state but it was cancelled by the Congress Government in 2019. The Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot-led Government had scrapped the Vasundhara Raje Government's order of 2018 that said February 14 should be a day dedicated to parents. "Every day is a 'matr-pitra' pujan diwas for us, BJP has done lot of nautankis, not anymore," Rajasthan Eucation Minister Govind Singh Dotasra had tweeted. In 2017, the then BJP government in Chhattisgarh had asked students to observe "Matru Pitru Diwas" on Valentine's Day. A note was sent by the Chhattisgarh Directorate Public Education to principals and heads of all schools to observe the day. The state government had issued similar instructions in 2015 too.