OPS Exits NDA, Fuels Buzz Over Possible Alliance With DMK In Tamil Nadu

By S Sivakumar

Chennai: Months ahead of the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, former chief minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) has officially announced that he is cutting ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), bringing an end to their four-year-long association, which had reportedly become strained and unproductive for him of late.

After J Jayalalithaa's demise, OPS cast himself as a "true loyalist", but over time, he lost his influence within the AIADMK. In 2022, the party, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), expelled his faction and subsequently, OPS launched his own group called "AIADMK Puratchi Thalaivi Amma" to make a political comeback.

OPS contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Ramanathapuram as part of the NDA but lost. He was reportedly not pleased with the manner BJP allegedly ignored and sidelined him. His requests to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were either delayed or turned down, while EPS was granted direct access, which made OPS feel further isolated.

Recently, OPS held a closed-door meeting with his supporters in Chennai, where his senior advisor Panruti Ramachandran announced that the faction was no longer with the NDA and would consider future alliances depending on the "prevailing political situation".

What raised eyebrows in the political circles was that OPS met Chief Minister MK Stalin not once, but twice on July 31. While OPS clarified that the meetings were only to inquire about Stalin's health, his comment to media - "In politics, there are no permanent friends or enemies" - has sparked buzz that he may join hands with the ruling DMK in the future.

Notably, OPS recently issued a strong statement accusing the central government of not releasing Rs 2151 crore under the Samagra Shiksha scheme meant for Tamil Nadu, and demanded the money be released immediately. Many saw this as a clear sign of him moving away from the BJP.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party downplayed the fallout. BJP state vice president Karu Nagarajan called OPS' move opportunistic and said, "Not everyone gets to meet the Prime Minister whenever they want. It depends on the situation. We don't know what's going on in his mind."

OPS' supporters, however, said this decision was long overdue and came after repeated insults and neglect by the NDA. "This is not just politics. This is our way of sending a message to those who disrespected us," said former MLA Subburathinam, who happens to be a close aide of OPS.

Even though OPS has publicly denied any alliance talks with DMK, his recent moves suggest he is trying to reposition himself on the state's political chessboard, with the aim of becoming relevant again and settling old scores.

As of now, OPS and his team are exploring new options and are ready to team up with anyone who can help them send a strong message to those they feel have wronged them.