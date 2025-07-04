Opposition Takes On Eknath Shinde Over 'Jai Gujarat' Slogan

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is being targeted by the Opposition by raising the slogan 'Jai Gujarat' during a visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Pune.

Shinde recited a poem on Shah at the programme and concluded his address with the slogan, 'Jai Hind', 'Jai Maharashtra' and 'Jai Gujarat'. As the Opposition questioned him on raising the slogan, he retaliated by posting an old video of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray in which he can can raising the 'Jai Gujarat' slogan.

Congress MLA Nana Patole said the 'Jai Gujarat' slogan raised by Shinde exposed the true face of the government. "On the one hand, they want to give Marathi the status of an elite language and pat themselves on the back for the effort. but on the other hand, they say 'Jai Gujarat'. The corrupt leaders of Maharashtra have been cleaned by Gujarat's washing machine. The effect of Gujarat's washing machine has not yet worn off," he said.

Patole said if anyone comes to Maharashtra, be it the Prime Minister, the local leaders and Minister are expected to say 'Jai Maharashtra'. "But, we condemn the fact that the Deputy Chief Minister of the state said 'Jai Gujarat"', he said.

MLA Jitendra Awhad also took a dig at Shinde. "We live in Maharashtra of which Pune is tyhe cultural capital. Raising the 'Jai Gujarat'n slogan in Pune is wrong. Now after meeting Eknath Shinde, should we say 'Kem Chho Shinde Saheb...Saro Chhe'?", he questioned.