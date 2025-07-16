Opposition Stages ‘Banian Towel’ Protest Against Sena MLA

ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai: Legislators of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Wednesday staged a “banian towel” protest outside the Vidhan Bhavan to condemn the assault of an MLA hostel canteen employee by Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad. Clad in banians and towels above their dress, the legislators shouted slogans against the “goonda raj” of the ruling alliance.

“The assault by Gaikwad in the MLA canteen shows that even the government is backing such elements,” Leader of Opposition in state legislative council Ambadas Danve told reporters.

Gaikwad faced flak from those in the government and the opposition alike after a video of him slapping and punching the employee at the MLAs’ hostel canteen for being served ‘stale’ food went viral. The video showed Gaikwad, wearing a vest and a towel wrapped around his waist, confronting the canteen contractor and forcing him to smell the packet containing dal, before slapping and punching him.

“We are highlighting how ruling MLAs behave like goons. Gaikwad’s actions are shameful, and he must face consequences,” Congress legislature party leader Vijay Wadettiwar told reporters on Vidhan Bhavan premises. NCP (SP) legislator Jitendra Awhad said they staged the protest to show the public the “reality” of those in power.

“He beat up a canteen worker when he (Gaikwad) was dressed like this. So, we have dressed in the same manner to show how low the level of leadership has stooped,” he said. The opposition has demanded that Gaikwad be suspended from the assembly and legal action be initiated against him.

