SP Leader Demands President's Rule After Violence Rocks Durga Immersion In Bahraich

Lucknow: Violence during Durga idol immersion in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district has triggered a political row in the state with the Opposition parties slamming the state government for its failure to maintain law and order.

While the Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders have launched a verbal attack on the Yogi Adityanath government, its Sambhal MP, Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, has gone ahead demanding President's rule in the state.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has termed the incident "extremely sad and unfortunate" and urged the CM and his administration to take immediate action, bring public into confidence and stop the violence. "Strictest action should be taken against the culprits. My humble appeal to the public is that please do not take the law into your own hands and maintain peace," she tweeted.

Former CM and SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav has said that BJP's governance is ridden with riots and tension. The violence in Bahraich is the ill-effects of BJP's model of governance, he added. "Barging into someone's house, hoisting one's own flag after uprooting another's, making indecent comments on religion, provocative slogans and changing the route of the procession are not common incidents," he said.

The SP leader also sought an impartial investigation into the role of the local BJP MLA and leaders along with the police and said that the culprits should be punished. Any loss of life or property of any party is wrong and the BJP-ruled Yogi government is responsible for this, he said.

On the other hand, Congress state president Ajay Rai alleged that jungle raj prevails in UP. It is not in CM Yogi's power to handle the law and order of the state and he should instead resign and go to a monastery.

Responding to the incident, Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, SP leader and MP from Sambhal said that the kind of incidents occurring in Uttar Pradesh are a proof of the government's failure to handle law and order. Barq said that the police and administration have completely failed in their task leaving criminals fearless. The government only wants the rule of its supporters but do not care for law and order. The government system has completely failed, he added.

"Incidents like the one in Bahraich clearly show that BJP government has no right to remain in power. President's rule should be imposed in the state in order to restore democracy and peace. The matter should be investigated impartially and whoever guilty should be punished severely. Also, it is not for the government to punish but it is the responsibility of the courts. Many fake encounters have taken place in the BJP government, which are condemnable," he said.

Another leader of the party, former minister and MLA from Ghazipur, Om Prakash Singh said, alleged that the law and order has completely collapsed in the state leading to an atmosphere of anarchy. "CM Yogi sees with ears not eyes with the government itself inciting the riots. The government is working like a gang, where neither the public is being heard, nor the safety of public representatives being ensured. MLAs and ministers are getting killed and riots are breaking out between two communities. It seems that the government has completely abandoned its responsibility. CM Yogi is talking about taking action against the culprits, but this is just a pretence," Singh said.