Opposition Leaders Ask Agriculture Minister To Visit Farmers After Video Shows Him Playing Rummy

Mumbai: Maharashtra agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate landed in trouble on Sunday after NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Rohit Pawar shared a video on social media showing him playing rummy during an Assembly session.

In the viral video, a man, whom Pawar claimed to be the agriculture minister, is seen playing rummy. Urging the minister to pay attention to the problems of farmers, Pawar wrote on his X handle, "Since the Nationalist faction in power cannot do anything without consulting the BJP, even with countless agricultural issues pending and 8 farmers committing suicide daily in the state, the Agriculture Minister, with nothing else to do, seems to have time to play rummy."

"Will these misguided ministers and the government ever hear the desperate plea of farmers demanding crop insurance, loan waivers, and price support: “Come to the fields of poor farmers sometimes, Maharaj”?" he asked.

Criticising the minister for the act, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claimed that four ministers are set to lose their posts for poor performance. "The agriculture minister does not have time to meet farmers but can engage in playing online games. By giving the portfolio of agriculture to such an MLA, what was the government's contribution to this sector in Maharashtra? Amit Shah (Union Home Minister) has suggested sacking four to five ministers and Kokate's is included among them, Raut said.

Raut claimed that Shah has instructed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to exclude four to five ministers from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP. "I am very well aware that the agriculture minister is also included among them," he added.

Accusing the Centre of being a hypocrite in taking action against politicians over online gaming, Raut said, "Centre is a hypocrite regarding online gaming. Action was taken against many leaders in Chhattisgarh in this regard and former Congress CM and his son were also arrested. Although, similar crimes are being committed by politicians of Maharashtra, no action is taken against them. This is called duplicity," added Raut.

Meanwhile, Kokate has defended himself saying the video clip that has been shared is an incomplete one. He was trying to skip the game and not play, the minister added.