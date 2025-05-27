Opposition Leaders Allege BJP Failed To Fulfill Promises As Delhi Govt Completes 100 Days In Office

New Delhi: The Delhi government is set to present a report card on its 100 days in office with the BJP patting its back for achievements while the opposition parties are terming the saffron party's tenure as a complete failure in everything.

Both Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have strongly criticised the government, alleging that the BJP-led government has miserably failed in all fronts. Here's what the veteran opposition leaders say.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has blamed the BJP government for being a failure in providing electricity while former Delhi CM Atishi raised her voice for the rights of women saying, their fight will continue until women receive Rs 2500.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee media and communication president Anil Bhardwaj hit out at the BJP in a conversation with ETV Bharat alleging that the government's announcements have become 'jumla' but the BJP is continuing to make announcements one after another.

"The BJP government has failed to provide justice to the poor and make arrangements for ensuring livelihood. The Vendors Act was introduced in the Congress regime but the AAP government did not implement it and now the BJP government is also not taking any step in this direction. It is the poor who are struggling for their livelihood but the BJP government has not done anything for them till now," he said.

"The slums are being demolished without any alternative arrangement. Questions are also being raised on the promise to provide Rs 2500 per month to women," Bhardwaj added.

Anurag Dhanda, national media in-charge, AAP has alleged that assurances of providing drinking water to every house is false and has in turn led to the rise of tanker mafias. "Water has become expensive in Delhi and people are facing problems in drinking water," he said.

Regarding cleaning of Yamuna river, Dhanda said tall claims were made but the reality is that Yamuna has become dirtier than before with the level of effluent increasing 42 times. This is clear from Delhi Pollution Control Board report.

Also, slamming the BJP government over power crisis in the national capital, the AAP leader said that the government had ensured 24 hours electricity after 10 years of hard work, but as soon as BJP came to power, power cuts started.

On problems of rain and waterlogging, he said Delhi drowned in the first showers itself. "Monsoon has not yet arrived and BJP had said that it will not allow waterlogging. But their claims have turned out to be hollow. People have started remembering Arvind Kejriwal's regime. BJP had promised to provide Rs 2500 to women from March 8, but now June 8 is approaching and it is not clear when the money will be given," Dhanda added.

Raising concerns over air pollution, Dhanda said, "Air Quality Index (AQI) level crossed 500 in Delhi in April but BJP leaders do not even know what AQI is. There are so many achievements in 100 days that residents have started repenting and Kejriwal is back in people’s memory".