Opposition Grand Alliance Begins Seat Sharing Talks, Pushes For Unity Ahead Of Bihar Polls

Patna: The leaders of the opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) on Thursday asked all the alliance members to work in a coordinated manner and submit their demands for assembly seats in the forthcoming Bihar polls so that further discussions could be held.

The directions came at a meeting of the alliance’s coordination committee, chaired by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav at his official residence in the state capital. He also happens to be the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly.

Though this was the fourth meeting of the opposition alliance, it was the first meeting in which senior leaders of all the constituents – RJD, Congress, CPIML, CPI, CPI(M), and Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) – participated.

“Mahagathbandhan coordination committee chairman Tejashwi has asked all the allies to provide details of the assembly constituencies they want to contest before the next meeting. "It will help in further discussions on seat-sharing,” CPI(M) MLA Ajay Kumar told media persons.

Though the date of the next coordination committee meeting has not been finalised, it is expected to be held next month, followed by at least one meeting every fortnight. Meanwhile, a seat-sharing formula would be worked out by the senior leaders.

Sources pointed out that the RJD would become busy in its national executive scheduled on July 5, and the Left parties would start preparing for their joint rally on July 9 in Patna. Hence, there was a strong possibility that the next meeting of the coordination committee would be held after the two events.

Members of the various sub-committees of the Mahagathbandhan, including those on the election campaign, manifesto, media, social media, and Election Commission and law, also participated in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Tejashwi told the allies that they “should not work like individual parties but like one unit in the future. Senior leaders should create a WhatsApp group and connect for better communication.”

To take it further, Tejashwi said that all the Mahagathbandhan members should participate in the Left parties' rally to showcase their unity.

The RJD leader, who is the de facto chief ministerial candidate of the Opposition, asked all the subcommittees of the coordination committee to assess the issues they were facing and suggest solutions.