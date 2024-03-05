Opposition Forum Seeks Meeting with PM Modi over CAA Implementation Issue

Guwahati (Assam): Opposition parties in Assam Tuesday sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state later this week to apprise him of the "volatile situation likely to arise" if the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA is implemented.

In their plea, the forum requested that the Prime Minister be appointed for his anticipated visit to Assam on March 8 and 9, 2024.

State Congress chairman Bhupen Borah, who also serves as president of the United Opposition Forum of Assam (UOFA), an organiSation that is made up of 16 opposition parties, issued a letter requesting an audience with Prime Minister Modi.

"There is a strong perception among the people of Assam irrespective of caste, creed and political affiliation that the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 will put in danger the culture, history, socio-economic condition, social fabric and identity of Assamese people," the letter mentioned.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, in December 2019 and the first few months of 2020, Assamese citizens from all walks of life staged months-long protests calling for the repeal of the aforementioned Act. During this time, hundreds of youngsters in Assam were injured by police gunfire, but hundreds more died as a result of the protests.



The letter claimed that the forum has a duty to elevate people's opinions as respectable opposition political parties. It further stated that the Assamese people, regardless of caste, creed, or political affiliation, have a strong belief that the Assamese culture, history, socioeconomic status, social fabric, and identity will be jeopardised by the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.

In light of the aforementioned facts and circumstances, the letter stated that a delegation from the United Opposition Forum of Assam felt it was imperative to assess the volatile situation that would likely arise in the state in the coming days regarding the implementation of the CAA and to request the PM's intervention to address this extremely delicate matter.