Applications For IP University's LLM Programme Can Be Submitted Till June 23

New Delhi: Candidates who have not yet deposited Rs 2,500 application fee for admission to IP University's LLM program through CLAT PG 2025, can still do so till June 23.

IP University PRO Nalini Ranjan said the registration is mandatory for counseling to be conducted for seat allocation for the programme. Modifications related to region, category, rank etc can be made in the filled-up forms till June 23.

The PRO Said CLAT PG 2025 rank card, Class XII mark sheet, reservation documents etc can also be uploaded along with the filled-up form. Applicants awaiting the final result of the Class XII examination are required to fill Attachment-4 available in the admission booklet which can be accessed from the university website and upload it along with the form.

Defence category applicants will have to write 'Yes' in the place mentioned in the form, state the priority and upload the relevant documents. The schedule for the selection of options related to this counseling will be released later. Detailed information about this is available on the university website www.ipu.ac.in.

Applications can be submitted till July 10 for admission to IP University's Lateral Entry to MBA (Fire and Industrial Safety) programme. Applications have to be submitted in offline mode at the University Facilitation Centre along with a bank draft of Rs 2,500 issued in the name of the Registrar.

In order to apply for the programme, applicants must posses a one-year PG Diploma in Fire and Industrial Safety. Admission to the programme will be based on the score of the applicant's PG Diploma.

The program is available in the School of Fire and Industrial Safety of the University, which has a total of 30 seats. According to the head of this centre, Prof Gagandeep Sharma, the programme offers immense career possibilities and its detailed information is available on the university website.