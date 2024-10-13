ETV Bharat / state

Oppn Parties Worried About Ladki Bahin Yojana's Popularity, Says Fadnavis

Maharashtra DCM Devendra Fadnavis said opposition parties are worried about the popularity of the state government's Ladki Bahin Yojana.

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Oppn Parties Worried About Ladki Bahin Yojana's Popularity, Says Fadnavis
File photo of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (ANI)

Gondia: Opposition parties are worried about the popularity of Maharashtra government's Ladki Bahin Yojana and are constantly trying to stop it but it will continue since lakhs of women are getting benefitted, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here on Sunday.
Under the scheme, women with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh are given Rs 1500 as monthly aid.

"The opposition parties even went to High Court to stop the scheme. The Ladki Bahin Yojana will continue. Women must take note of such stepbrothers who try to stop schemes that are benefitting lakhs and give a befitting reply in the polls. More than one lakh women have enrolled for the scheme in Gondia," Fadnavis said while addressing a BJP event here.

Fadnavis said approval for schemes like the Dangorli barrage and Pindkepar project have been received, which will boost development in the region. He also praised MLA Vinod Agarwal, who returned to the BJP recently.

Gondia: Opposition parties are worried about the popularity of Maharashtra government's Ladki Bahin Yojana and are constantly trying to stop it but it will continue since lakhs of women are getting benefitted, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here on Sunday.
Under the scheme, women with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh are given Rs 1500 as monthly aid.

"The opposition parties even went to High Court to stop the scheme. The Ladki Bahin Yojana will continue. Women must take note of such stepbrothers who try to stop schemes that are benefitting lakhs and give a befitting reply in the polls. More than one lakh women have enrolled for the scheme in Gondia," Fadnavis said while addressing a BJP event here.

Fadnavis said approval for schemes like the Dangorli barrage and Pindkepar project have been received, which will boost development in the region. He also praised MLA Vinod Agarwal, who returned to the BJP recently.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DEVENDRA FADNAVISLADKI BAHIN YOJANADEVENDRA FADNAVIS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

First Korean Literature Nobel Laureate Han Kang's The Vegetarian Novel - What You Need To Know

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.