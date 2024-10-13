Oppn Parties Worried About Ladki Bahin Yojana's Popularity, Says Fadnavis

Gondia: Opposition parties are worried about the popularity of Maharashtra government's Ladki Bahin Yojana and are constantly trying to stop it but it will continue since lakhs of women are getting benefitted, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here on Sunday.

Under the scheme, women with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh are given Rs 1500 as monthly aid.

"The opposition parties even went to High Court to stop the scheme. The Ladki Bahin Yojana will continue. Women must take note of such stepbrothers who try to stop schemes that are benefitting lakhs and give a befitting reply in the polls. More than one lakh women have enrolled for the scheme in Gondia," Fadnavis said while addressing a BJP event here.

Fadnavis said approval for schemes like the Dangorli barrage and Pindkepar project have been received, which will boost development in the region. He also praised MLA Vinod Agarwal, who returned to the BJP recently.