ETV Bharat / state

2 Operatives Of Terror Module Held With IED Containing RDX: Punjab Police

Punjab police arrested two accused, key operatives of a terror module run by Germany-based Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon, linked to Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

2.8 kg IED containing 1.6 kg RDX and a remote control have been recovered from two operatives of terror module.
2.8 kg IED containing 1.6 kg RDX and a remote control have been recovered from two operatives of terror module. (X@DGPPunjabPolice)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 13, 2025 at 1:42 PM IST

1 Min Read

Chandigarh: Two operatives of a terror module were arrested with an improvised explosive device (IED) containing RDX, a senior Punjab Police official said on Sunday.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the accused -- identified as Jagga Singh and Manjinder Singh -- were key operatives of the terror module operated by Germany-based Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon, who is a close operative of the Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

"In a breakthrough, Counter Intelligence, #Ferozepur arrests Jagga Singh and Manjinder Singh, key operatives of a terror module operated by #Germany-based Gurpreet Singh @ Goldy Dhillon, a close operative of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang and foils plans of #Pakistan's ISI to disturb peace and harmony in the region," he said in a post on X.

The DGP said that a 2.8 kg IED containing 1.6 kg RDX and a remote control have been recovered from them. Preliminary investigation revealed that the IED was intended for a targeted terror attack, he added. Yadav said the NIA has declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh on Dhillon. A case has been registered under the Explosive Substances Act.

Chandigarh: Two operatives of a terror module were arrested with an improvised explosive device (IED) containing RDX, a senior Punjab Police official said on Sunday.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the accused -- identified as Jagga Singh and Manjinder Singh -- were key operatives of the terror module operated by Germany-based Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon, who is a close operative of the Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

"In a breakthrough, Counter Intelligence, #Ferozepur arrests Jagga Singh and Manjinder Singh, key operatives of a terror module operated by #Germany-based Gurpreet Singh @ Goldy Dhillon, a close operative of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang and foils plans of #Pakistan's ISI to disturb peace and harmony in the region," he said in a post on X.

The DGP said that a 2.8 kg IED containing 1.6 kg RDX and a remote control have been recovered from them. Preliminary investigation revealed that the IED was intended for a targeted terror attack, he added. Yadav said the NIA has declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh on Dhillon. A case has been registered under the Explosive Substances Act.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PUNJAB POLICETERROR MODULE OPERATIVES ARRESTEDIMPROVISED EXPLOSIVE DEVICEPUNJAB

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.