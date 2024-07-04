Operation Vijay: The 25th Anniversary Of Tiger Hill Recapture By India During Kargil War

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): June 4 marks the 25th anniversary of the recapture of Tiger Hill, a pivotal event during the Kargil War described as "the mother of all battles."
In 1999, Pakistani forces, executing 'Operation Badr', had seized Tiger Hill, a strategically crucial mountain towering over the Srinagar-Leh highway in the Ladakh region. This occupation posed a significant threat to Indian military supply lines and strategic positions.
Operation Vijay, launched by the Indian Armed Forces, aimed to reclaim Tiger Hill and other occupied peaks. The operation involved multiple regiments, including the 18 Grenadiers, 8 SIKH, 13 JAK RIF, and 2 NAGA, under the command of Brigadier MPS Bajwa and Colonel Thakur.
The battle for Tiger Hill was fierce and strategically complex. Indian troops faced well-entrenched Pakistani forces, including elements of the Northern Light Infantry, supported by artillery and engineers. Despite initial setbacks and heavy casualties, Indian soldiers persisted in their assault.
