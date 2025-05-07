President Of All India Imam Association Hails Op Sindoor, Says Will Join War Against Pakistan

Ranchi: President of All India Imam Association Maulana Muhammad Sajid Rashidi hailed India's response to the terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for teaching terrorists a lesson.

Addressing mediapersons in Ranchi, he said the Central Government has destroyed terror factories in Pakistan. "If needed, we will also join the war against Pakistan as a reserve police force. We want a united India," he said. Rashidi said Islam does not allow terrorism in the name of religion.

On the Waqf Amendment Act-2025, Rashidi said there are several properties of Waqf across the country. "The objective of state Waqf Boards is to provide pension to widows and education to poor Muslim children. The previous governments could not utilise Waqf properly, The erstwhile Congress Government at the Centre occupied 250 bighas of prime land in Delhi," he alleged.

Rashidi said corruption is so rampant that a poor man cannot take Waqf land on rent. "Those who have availed Waqf land are rich people. Such people had made rules which ensured poor Muslims do not get Waqf property on lease. As per a rule, anyone wishing to avail Waqf land on lease had to deposit 33% of the property to the Board and also pay a bribe," he said.

Rashidi said Muslims came out on the streets in West Bengal and resorted to violence. "The question is that when West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had said that the Waqf Amendment Act will not be implemented in the state, then why did the Muslims come out on the streets?," he questioned. He said that the Congress is responsible for the condition of Muslims in the country. "If Congress was a well-wisher of Muslims, then the property of Muslims should have been given to Muslims," he said.

Rashidi said during Congress' regime, the salary of an Imam was only Rs 10,000. "Today the same Congress is provoking Muslims. People like Asaduddin Owaisi have occupied Waqf land. I exhort Muslims to not get misled by the Opposition parties. This amendment is going to cause problems to people like Owaisi who have acquired Waqf land," he said.