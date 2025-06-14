ETV Bharat / state

'Op Sindoor' Stands As Shining Testament To Unparalleled Prowess Of The Indian Air Force: IAF Chief

IAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, said that 'Operation Sindoor' demonstrated IAF's capability to deliver swift, precise and decisive blows to the enemy.

Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh
Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh (Screengrab/ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 14, 2025 at 10:59 AM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: IAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, on Saturday said that 'Operation Sindoor', launched after the Pahalgam terror attack, stands as a shining testament to the unparalleled prowess of the Indian Air Force. He also said that this operation demonstrated IAF's capability to deliver swift, precise and decisive blows to the enemy.

Addressing the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal near here, Singh said Operation Sindoor has showcased exceptional coordination, synergy and integration within the armed forces. He called upon the flying officers to keep furthering the spirit of jointness as they grow in service.

"Operation Sindoor stands as a shining testament to the unparalleled prowess of the Indian Air Force, wherein we demonstrated our capability to deliver swift, precise and decisive blows to the enemy. You, as the future of this Air Force, must understand that the Air Force has been and will always remain the first responder," he said.

The Chief of the Air Staff said, "It is our collective responsibility to live up to the trust placed in the Indian Air Force by every citizen of India, and we must be ready and prepared for this". The event commemorated the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training of flight cadets across various branches of the Indian Air Force.

Hyderabad: IAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, on Saturday said that 'Operation Sindoor', launched after the Pahalgam terror attack, stands as a shining testament to the unparalleled prowess of the Indian Air Force. He also said that this operation demonstrated IAF's capability to deliver swift, precise and decisive blows to the enemy.

Addressing the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal near here, Singh said Operation Sindoor has showcased exceptional coordination, synergy and integration within the armed forces. He called upon the flying officers to keep furthering the spirit of jointness as they grow in service.

"Operation Sindoor stands as a shining testament to the unparalleled prowess of the Indian Air Force, wherein we demonstrated our capability to deliver swift, precise and decisive blows to the enemy. You, as the future of this Air Force, must understand that the Air Force has been and will always remain the first responder," he said.

The Chief of the Air Staff said, "It is our collective responsibility to live up to the trust placed in the Indian Air Force by every citizen of India, and we must be ready and prepared for this". The event commemorated the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training of flight cadets across various branches of the Indian Air Force.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIAN AIR FORCE CHIEF A P SINGHCOMBINED GRADUATION PARADEAIR FORCE ACADEMYOPERATION SINDOOR

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.