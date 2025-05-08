Operation Sindoor: Special Prayers In Many temples For Nation, Soldiers In Karnataka

Bengaluru: In the wake of the success of 'Operation Sindoor', special prayers are being offered in temples across the state for the well-being of soldiers.

Special prayers were offered in all Muzrai temples of the state for the country and for the health and strength of the soldiers. A morning homa and special puja were performed at the Gavi Gangadhareshwar temple in Hanumanthnagar, Bengaluru. The Commissioner of the Religious Endowments Department had issued a circular stating that the Indian Army should be blessed. The Muzrai Department had issued this circular on the directions of Ramalinga Reddy, Minister of Transport and Muzrai Department.

A special Durga Homa was performed under the leadership of Somasunder Dixit, the chief priest of Gavi Gangadhar temple. Dixit said, "We have been performing Durga Homa since long. Prayers are being offered to destroy the enemy by performing the Homa on Thursday. Pakistan killed 26 of our country's citizens. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accordingly retaliated to give a befitting reply to Pakistan. The Homa is being performed to destroy the enemy with the grace of Goddess Durga."

Similarly, special puja and prayers for the country and the soldiers were offered at the Banashankari temple in Banashankari. Also, abhishekam and special puja were conducted at the Kadu Malleshwaram temple in Malleshwaram, and Rudraprayana puja was also performed for peace. Following the success of Operation Sindoor, a special homa was performed for further success for India. Puja was offered for the welfare of the soldiers and the country at the Karanji Anjaneya Swamy temple in Basavanagudi, Bengaluru.

Speaking to the media after offering prayers, BJP state president BY Vijayendra said, "Today we offered prayers to Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. Operation Sindoor has been successful due to the determination Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We prayed for the success of Operation Sindoor and our soldiers."

He said the world is looking up to India. "Because terrorism is not limited to India. It is widespread across the globe. This must end. BJP workers in all districts of the state have been asked to offer special pujas in temples on Thursday and Friday," Vijayendra said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, BJP spokesperson Ashwathnarayana, former MLC Narayanaswamy and many other leaders offered prayers for the country. This apart, special pujas were performed at various temples in Mysuru, including Kadri Manjunatha Temple in Dakshina Kannada district.

Legislative Council member Ivan D'Souza said, "India has given a befitting reply to the terrorist attack at Pahalgam.. Special prayers were offered to our soldiers so that God may give them more strength."

Minority Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said prayers will be offered in mosques for soldiers engaged in the defence of the country. He said special prayers will be offered in all mosques in the state, including those under the jurisdiction of the Waqf Board on Friday.