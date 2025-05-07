Operation Sindoor: Jammu Kashmir Govt Sets Up Control Room For Monitoring Ongoing Developments In Srinagar

Srinagar: Amid heightened tension following Indian airstrikes inside Pakistan under 'Operation Sindoor', the Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday set up a control room in summer capital Srinagar.
"In view of the prevailing situation, a Joint Control Room is established at the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), Office of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar under the overall supervision of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA),” said an order by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Bilal Mohiud Din Bhat.
It said that the Control Room will operate round-the-clock and will serve as centralised hub to facilitate interdepartmental coordination, monitor ongoing developments and ensure timely dissemination of information.
It will also act as a grievance redressal platform for the general public, enabling efficient resolution of issues arising in real time.
The order said that Joint Control Room can be contacted on the following Landline/Mobile Numbers to address public concerns, coordinate emergency services and provide requisite support and assistance.
The authorities issued following numbers for assistance
- 0194-2483651, 0194-2457552,0194-2457543
- Mobile /Whatsapp: 9103998355, 9103998356, 9103998357, 9103998358
Residents in Srinagar on Wednesday woke up to an uneasy calm following overnight airstrikes by India inside Pakistan under Operation Sindoor with India destroying as many as nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Border residents in particular have been bearing the brunt of the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan with at least 12 civilians killed and 42 others injured in the cross border shelling.
