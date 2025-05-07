ETV Bharat / state

Operation Sindoor: Jammu Kashmir Govt Sets Up Control Room For Monitoring Ongoing Developments In Srinagar

A Jammu and Kashmir Police official patrols in front of Clock Tower (Ghanta Ghar), at Lal Chowk in Srinagar ( ANI )

Srinagar: Amid heightened tension following Indian airstrikes inside Pakistan under 'Operation Sindoor', the Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday set up a control room in summer capital Srinagar.

"In view of the prevailing situation, a Joint Control Room is established at the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), Office of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar under the overall supervision of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA),” said an order by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Bilal Mohiud Din Bhat.

It said that the Control Room will operate round-the-clock and will serve as centralised hub to facilitate interdepartmental coordination, monitor ongoing developments and ensure timely dissemination of information.

It will also act as a grievance redressal platform for the general public, enabling efficient resolution of issues arising in real time.