'Operation Sindoor' Is A Tribute To Brothers We Lost: Madurai Tourist Who Narrowly Escaped Pahalgam Terror Attack

Madurai: A tourist from Tamil Nadu's Madurai district, who narrowly escaped gunfire in Pahalgam on April 22, has termed 'Operation Sindoor' as a tribute to the 26 civilians, killed in the terror attack.

Many tourists, including those from Tamil Nadu, ​​who had gone on holiday to Jammu and Kashmir, managed to return to their hometowns with the help of the Indian Army and the Tamil Nadu government.

One such tourist from Madurai, Subramanian told ETV Bharat, "We were eagerly waiting for the day when India would give a befitting reply to the Pahalgam terror attack. We are very happy that the Indian Army has launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ to get justice for those who lost their lives in the attack. This is our tribute to the brothers who lost their lives in the terror attack. May their souls rest in peace."

Subramanian said he is a member of a group that conducts tours once in every two years. "On April 19, 70 people from Madurai, Thoothukudi, and Trichy districts went on a trip to Jammu and Kashmir. The first two days of the trip were very enjoyable. On April 22, we went to Behalgam in the morning and enjoyed the sight-seeing as it is a beautiful place," he said.

"Shortly after we left, we received information about the terrorist attack. Initially, we received information that only one person had died in the terrorist attack. But, soon we realised that it was a major attack that claimed 26 lives", he said.

According to him, person named Chandru, who was in their group, was suffering from a heart problem so they took him to the military hospital. "The doctors advised us to take him to Srinagar. It was the Army personnel who transported him in an ambulance," he recalled.

According to Subramanian, the local Kashmiris extended a lot of help and provided protection to them. It was the locals who had helped the stranded tourists and many had also served food and accommodation to them at their homes, he added.