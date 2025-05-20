Operation Sindoor: Indian Air Defense System Plays Decisive Role, Foils Pakistani Air Strikes

By Mohd Ashraf Ganie

Jammu: As the Indian Army delivered a strong response to the barrage of drone and missile attacks by Pakistan during 'Operation Sindoor', India's air defense system proved to be an unshakable shield in the skies. The Integrated Air Defense System (IADS) of India played a crucial role in this operation, successfully neutralizing every aerial attack launched by Pakistan.

Indian Air Defense System Plays Decisive Role, Foils Pakistani Air Strikes (ETV Bharat)

The ETV Bharat team visited an undisclosed location near the Line of Control of the Akhnoor sector to witness the functioning of the Indian air defense system. India's advanced air defense network — featuring the 'Aakashteer' system, early warning radars, short-range radars, and state-of-the-art anti-aircraft guns—intercepted and destroyed enemy drones, missiles, and fighter jets as soon as they breached Indian airspace.

The army jawans and officers present on the ground operating the Aakashteer system said that the Indian Army gave a befitting reply to the enemy on the ground, while India's air defense system remained strong in the sky. India's Integrated Air Defense System (IADS) played a decisive role in this operation and thwarted every airstrike in Pakistan.

The 'Akashteer' system, early warning radar, short-range radar, and state-of-the-art anti-aircraft guns included in the Indian air defense network piled up enemy drones, missiles, and fighter jets as soon as they crossed the border, the soldiers said.

The deployment of state-of-the-art systems like Akashteeir made the Indian air sector impregnable and made it clear that India is now completely self-sufficient and strong in not only the ground battle but also in air security, the officers said. During this operation, the functionality of the air defense system proved that the Indian Army is capable of giving a befitting reply to the enemy on every front.

According to defense officials, several Pakistani air strikes were tracked in real time and intercepted before they could reach their targets. The swift and precise action of the Indian air defense system ensured minimal risk and maximum deterrence, they said. The deployment of cutting-edge systems like Aakashteer fortified Indian airspace, sending a clear message: India is not only capable on the battlefield but also fully self-reliant and powerful in aerial defense.