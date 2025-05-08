Operation Sindoor: Flight Operations Cancelled At Hindon Airport Till Further Orders

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Authorities have cancelled all flights to and from Hindon Civil Terminal in Ghaziabad in view of the security situation after Indian air strikes inside Pakistan under 'Operation Sindoor'.
According to an airport spokesperson, flights of all airlines operating from Hindon Civil Terminal will remain suspended till further orders. Air services were being operated to 14 cities of the country from Ghaziabad's Hindon Airport. On an average, more than two and a half thousand passengers were commuting to various cities from Hindon Airport daily on an average.
Flights were being operated to various cities of the country by Fly Big, Star Air and Air India Express from the airport. According to the website of Air India Express, all types of flights from Hindon Airport have been cancelled till 5:30 am of 10 May.
Routine Flight Schedule At Hindon Airport
- Flights to Bathinda and Ludhiana are operated by Fly Big Airlines from Ghaziabad's Hindon Airport.
- Flights operate seven days a week between Ghaziabad and Bhatinda.
- Star and Air India operate flights from Hindon Airport to Adampur, Nanded and Kishangarh.
- Flights operate seven days a week for Adampur and Nanded.
- Flights operate five days a week from Ghaziabad to Kishangarh (Ajmer).
Air India Express is the largest airline operating flights from Hindon Airport. Air India Express operates flights to Varanasi, Patna, Chennai, Bengaluru, Goa, Kolkata and Mumbai. Flights operate seven days a week for all cities.
