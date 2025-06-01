Operation Sindoor Fallout - All Eyes On Natural Vermilion From Madhya Pradesh Plant

Jabalpur: Ever since the Indian forces carried out Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, vermilion (sindoor) has become the topic of discussion all around.

Apart from the chemically derived vermilion that is often used in cosmetics, sindoor, as it is known in Hindi parlance, is also derived from plants. This plant is found around Jabalpur and is used by the tribals. There is another variety that has come from Central America. Scientists say that vermilion farming can be an avenue of employment besides providing organic sindoor to women.

Sindoori or Mallotus Phillipensis is a tree that is found in abundance in the Mahakaushal region of Madhya Pradesh. It is a big tree that gives vermilion coloured flowers from which the colour can be extracted when the fruit is about to ripen.

Recently, Rajya Sabha member Sampatiya Uikey has procured 20 plants from Mandla for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These are expected to adorn the Prime Minister’s residence.

Uday Homkar, a scientist at Madhya Pradesh Forest Research Institute, said, “This is our indigenous tree. The second variety is Bixa Orellana, that has come from Central America and grows as a shrub. Sindoor can be extracted from this as well.”

He said that Bixa Orellana is also used as an ornamental plant. “It is easily available in the nurseries and provides vermilion colour,” he added.

Bixa Orellana is being grown by an organic farmer, Ambika Patel. He said that the plant gives small granules on ripening from which vermilion colour is extracted.

Small granules from which organic vermilion is extracted (ETV Bharat)

“This fruit is taken by the people for religious rituals. But not many people locally know its utility. Because of this, it is yet to have commercial utility,” he said.

Experts say that this plant is known as Lipstick in Central America, and there is only one company from Australia in the entire world that is making commercial use of this plant. In some countries, this is also used as an edible item.

However, not much research has been done on it, although tribals and forest dwellers have been using it to colour their bodies.

Mallotus Phillipensis in Mahakaushal region (ETV Bharat)

Experts say that the indigenous Sindoori tree can be grown anywhere and has the potential to provide employment if some research is done on it. It can survive in rocky and hilly terrain without consuming much water.

On the other hand, Bixa Orellana requires a lot of water, and its seeds fetch a high price. It was informed that a farmer in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh has planted a lot of saplings on his land. He claims that the organic vermilion derived from this hedge fetches a high price.

Sindoori tree (ETV Bharat)

Experts also point out the harmful effects of the chemical vermilion that is used in cosmetics by a large number of women. They say that it is manufactured with the help of chemicals, starch and arrowroot, which can lead to skin infections and defeat the very purpose of makeup. They suggest that the organically derived vermilion is best suited for the skin, and hence more efforts should be put to grow both Bixa Orellana and Mellotus Phillipensis.