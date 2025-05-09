ETV Bharat / state

Debris Appearing To Be Parts Of Missile Found In Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Team of Air Force officials arrived at the site for inspection, Punjab to be on alert mode, amid soaring tension between India and Pakistan.

Published : May 9, 2025 at 1:55 PM IST

Hoshiarpur: Debris resembling parts of a missile was found in fields near Kamahi Devi village in the district, amid soaring tension between India and Pakistan, officials said on Friday. The metal debris was found on Thursday evening and appeared to be of missile-type origin, Hoshiarpur Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Mukesh Kumar.

Acting promptly, local police informed the Indian Air Force and cordoned off the area where the debris was found. A team of Air Force officials soon arrived at the site, conducted a preliminary inspection, and took the debris with them for further investigation and disposal, the officer said.

Officials have not yet confirmed the origin or type of the object. Further analysis is underway, they said. Punjab is on alert mode, amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan.

A blackout was enforced in many cities, including Pathankot, Mohali, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur on Thursday evening. India on Thursday night neutralised Pakistan military's attempt to hit military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and some other locations with missiles and drones as tensions soared between the two countries amid fears of a wider military conflict.

After the Indian military foiled the Pakistani attempts, the defence ministry said India remains "fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people".

