Debris Appearing To Be Parts Of Missile Found In Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur: Debris resembling parts of a missile was found in fields near Kamahi Devi village in the district, amid soaring tension between India and Pakistan, officials said on Friday. The metal debris was found on Thursday evening and appeared to be of missile-type origin, Hoshiarpur Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Mukesh Kumar.

Acting promptly, local police informed the Indian Air Force and cordoned off the area where the debris was found. A team of Air Force officials soon arrived at the site, conducted a preliminary inspection, and took the debris with them for further investigation and disposal, the officer said.

Officials have not yet confirmed the origin or type of the object. Further analysis is underway, they said. Punjab is on alert mode, amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan.