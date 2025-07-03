Palamu: In a unique incident that came to light in Jharkhand, a tiger was kept in a police station for more than half an hour for security reasons. The step was taken to protect the tiger and control the crowd.

After rescuing the tiger, the team of Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) took it to the Silli police station, where tight security arrangements were made.

Tiger had entered the house

On June 20, the tiger entered Purandar Mahato's house in Mardu village of the Silli police station area of ​​Ranchi. Soon after the incident, a team from the Palamu Tiger Reserve took immediate action and rescued the tiger.

Operation Samrat: Tiger Held At A Jharkhand Police Station For Its Security (ETV Bharat)

“During the rescue, the tiger was kept in a cage, but the danger increased due to the cage gate being loose. A crowd of thousands gathered to take selfies and make photo-videos with the tiger,” said an official.

Seeing the situation, the tiger was immediately taken to the Silli police station. A large number of policemen were deployed at the police station for the security of the tiger.

“The tiger was kept in the police station to control the crowd and fix the cage gate. During this time, the cage was repaired, and the tiger was kept safe,” said SR Natesh, Director, Palamau Tiger Reserve.

This operation was named 'Operation Samrat', which is considered to be the first tiger rescue in Jharkhand, during which the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) were followed, according to which no food was given to the tiger in the cage. After staying in the police station for half an hour, the tiger was sent to Palamu Tiger Reserve.

More about the rescued tiger

This tiger was seen in the Palamu Fort area of ​​Palamu Tiger Reserve in 2023, due to which it was known as ‘Kila Tiger’. Later, this tiger left PTR and went to Chatra, Hazaribagh, Dalma and the Bengal border. It was named 'Samrat' in Dalma. While returning from the Bengal border, it reached Silli via Khunti.

At present, this tiger is safe in Palamu Tiger Reserve and is also hunting there. PTR officials say that the tiger is being monitored so that such incidents do not happen in future.

This unique incident has created curiosity among the local people. The presence of a tiger in the police station and the deployment of police for its security have become topics of discussion.