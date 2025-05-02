Operation Kagar: Anti-Maoist Crackdown Enters 10th Day In Karreguttalu; Gathers More Steam

Charla, Venkatapuram : The anti-Naxal crackdown in the Karreguttalu region has entered its 10th day, with security forces stepping up efforts to neutralise the threat and dismantle Maoist hideouts in the area.
According to the latest information, security forces are zeroing in on the remotest corners of Karreguttalu and Pamunuru hills in Chhattisgarh. They are scouting for IEDs and other explosives believed to be planted by Maoist factions in the mountainous terrain.
On Thursday, villagers from nearby areas including Nambi, Galgam, Poojarikanker, and Gunjaparthi reported hearing multiple bomb explosions throughout the day, between morning and 6 pm.
According to local sources, helicopters were seen frequently hovering over the region, adding to the mounting tension. The security forces are focusing on clearing IEDs planted by the Maoists and have already made significant advances in the region.
They have successfully gained control of Dobe and Neelam Sarai hills and are now moving forward to secure additional strategic locations. Forces have surrounded the Karreguttalu region and are in the process of rotating troops to ensure sustained pressure on Maoist positions.
The authorities are also working to deploy new personnel to the hillock and further secure the surrounding areas. As part of the region’s communication infrastructure enhancement, a new mobile tower has been inaugurated in Kondapalli, aimed at improving connectivity for both residents and security operations.
Meanwhile, there is speculation that some key Maoist leaders may have managed to escape the ongoing operation, although the authorities are yet to confirm these reports.
Families of Naxal Victims Urge Action
In a significant development, the families of Naxal victims from the Bastar Dandakaranya region met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to seek his intervention in curbing Maoist violence in their areas.
The families, who have been directly affected by the ongoing insurgency, urged the government to intensify efforts under 'Operation Kagar' to make their region free from the grip of Naxalites.
Victims of Maoist violence during a meeting with home minister Vijay Sharma expressed their desire to contribute to the government's efforts for peace and development in the region.
They urged the minister to ensure measures so that they could be free from the constant threat of Maoist violence. Following the meeting, the families submitted a memorandum to the state governor, urging the authorities to expedite efforts to save the region from Maoist insurgency.
The government has promised to continue its efforts to bring stability and security to the region, acknowledging the hardships faced by the families and the urgency of addressing the Maoist threat.
Meanwhile, Maoist insurgents launched a deadly attack in the bordering village of Orsapath, Jharkhand, near Chhattisgarh. The attack took place under the jurisdiction of the Mahwada police station, where Maoists shot and killed a clerk overseeing a road construction project. The assailants also set fire to a JCB vehicle, causing significant damage.